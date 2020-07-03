New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Friday that the Centre's new home-isolation norms are "word to word copy" of the Aam Aadmi Party government's guidelines on the same.

AAP's national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha's statement came after the Centre published the revised guidelines for COVID-19 patients under home-isolation.

He also said that under the revised guidelines for the entire country, the Centre has advised telephonic consultancy to the COVID patients under home-isolation, but the same norms of the Kejriwal government were scrapped in Delhi.

"Now the question arises that if this system of the Kejriwal government can be applicable for the whole country, then why did the BJP government scrapped it in here?," he said in a statement.

"Now, the BJP government has released revised guidelines of the home-isolation which will be applicable across the country. These revised guidelines are a word to word copy of the AAP government's home isolation rules. The AAP government framed these rules after long discussions with the experts and doctors. If the BJP government eventually had to copy Kejriwal govt's rules, why did they oppose it earlier?" he said.

He further said that it proves three things about the mindset and situation of the BJP government.

"Firstly, the Central govt is under tremendous confusion and they have no clue about how to implement or formulate the home isolation guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Secondly, these new guidelines have exposed that the BJP-ruled Centre wanted to create a huge chaos in Delhi to show the Kejriwal government in poor light," he said.

"Finally, I believe that the Central government did not consult experts before scrapping these orders or to formulate any such order,” he added.

“This kind of apathy of the BJP-ruled Centre about a matter as serious as COVID-19 has created a lot of hurdles for the COVID patients in Delhi.”

Reacting to the charges, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said there seems to be utter confusion in Aam Aadmi Party and its government in Delhi.

"While the CM Arvind Kejriwal is trying his best to cover-up his government's goof-ups on Covid preparation and working in tandem with the Centre, his government colleagues like Manish Sisodia and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha for reasons best known to them are trying to spoil the working relation between Delhi and Central government," he said in a statement.

As for guidelines, Raghav Chadha should know it's ICMR which formulates guidelines and not any political leadership, hence. “we in the BJP don't feel that there is any competition between BJP & AAP.”

