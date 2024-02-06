New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was unable to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP for the second term due to cases of breach of privilege pending before the Committee of Privileges of the Upper House, sources in the Vice President's office said on Monday.

Despite the Rouse Avenue court granting permission to Singh to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, he was denied summons to take the oath because of four cases of breach of privilege pending before the upper house privileges committee.

Also Read | Assam Government Introduces Bill Imposing Rs 10 Crore Fine, 10 Years Jail if Found Cheating in Public Recruitment Exams.

According to sources in the office of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, the four cases pertain to Sanjay Singh's previous tenure and are pending before the Committee of Privileges.

These cases include -- 'Alleged deliberate disregard of directions of the Hon'ble Chairman Rajya Sabha by Shri Sanjay Singh, MP; (Referred on18.02.2023)', 'Alleged deliberate disregard of direction of Hon'ble Chairman by 12 Members during 259th Session;(Referred on 17.02.2023)', Allegedly making wilful misleading statement in the House and casting aspersions on the Leader of House, Rajya Sabha by Shri Sanjay Singh, Member; (Referred on 23.05.2023), and 'Motion moved by Shri Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House for Reference of an alleged question of privilege against Shri Sanjay Singh, Member. (Referred on 16.08.2023).'

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped by Private School Watchman in Kandivali; Accused Held.

Singh had been suspended in July last year for not obeying the directions of the Rajya Sabha chairman.

As per sources, Sanjay Singh would remain suspended until the Privileges Committee disposes of the matter against him. His suspension was effected on July 24, 2023, and on August 11, 2023, the House passed an order continuing his suspension until the privilege committee gives him a clean chit.

"That the Council disapproves the repeated violation of rules, directives of the Chair and unruly conduct of hon. Member, Shri Sanjay Singh, as the same are not in conformity with the rules to be observed by the Members of the Council, as the same lowers the dignity of the Council, and as the same are in violation of the framework of code of conduct for Members of Rajya Sabha, as prescribed by the Committee on Ethics and thus approves the continuation of suspension of Shri Sanjay Singh till the Committee of Privileges submits its findings on cases of breach of privilege pending against him," sources in the VP Office said while quoting the order passed by the upper house.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue court on Saturday allowed Singh to take oath as MP Rajya Sabha in custody.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till February 17. He was produced physically before the court. Special Judge MK Nagpal allowed Sanjay Singh's request to allow him to take oath in judicial custody.

He withdrew the plea, seeking interim bail to attend the ongoing Parliament session and to take the oath.

Singh was earlier granted permission to file his election nomination and to collect his membership certificate from the returning officer.

However, his regular bail was dismissed on December 22, 2023. His bail is pending before the High Court.

In its reply filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the probe agency has opposed the bail petition of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and alleged that he was involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out of the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators.

Sanjay Singh was then involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi Liquor Scam during the policy period of 2021-22, ED said.

He was arrested on October 4, 2023, by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)