New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the country has some more expectations from the Supreme Court so there should be a complete stop to the daily drama being done by the Governors and Lieutenant Governors.

"The tradition of state governments going to the Supreme Court again for the protection of the constitutional framework is not right. There should be a complete stop to the daily drama being done by the Governors and Lieutenant Governors. Governors should not hold bills for unlimited times. But no concrete action has been taken by the central government," said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"For the last 10 years, Delhi has been the laboratory of the BJP. In Delhi, when the Lieutenant Governor started forcibly stopping the work of the elected government, there was daily squabble with the Chief Minister, and then both Congress and BJP used to preach to us that you do not know how to run the government. But after that, the same drama was repeated in every state ruled by Congress and other opposition parties, be it Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal or Punjab. This happened everywhere," he added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Kerala Governor, after the institution of proceedings, has exercised power by granting assent to one bill sent by the state government and seven bills have been reserved for consideration by the president.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it did not find any reason as to why the governor decided to keep the bills pending for an inordinate period of time.

The top court reiterated its judgement on the Punjab Government and said that the power of the governor cannot be used to pause the law-making exercise of the legislature. (ANI)

