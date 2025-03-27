New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday directed Mandoli Jail authorities to file a report over the medical condition of AAP leader Naresh Balyan, arrested under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special judge Kaveri Baweja directed the officials of Mandoli Jail to file the report by March 28 after Balyan claimed that he was being denied the anxiety medicine recommended by a doctor.

The judge, in the meantime, extended Balyan's judicial custody till April 16.

The court on January 15 denied bail to Balyan, who was arrested in the case on December 4. He was granted bail in an extortion case.

Delhi Police on January 8 opposed his bail plea saying he was a "facilitator" in the organised crime syndicate.

The therefore police urged the court to dismiss Balyan's bail plea in the MCOCA case.

If bail was granted, police said, Balyan could influence witnesses, destroy evidence and hamper the ongoing investigation.

"They (witnesses) have confessed that accused Naresh Balyan is facilitator/conspirator in the organised crime syndicate of Kapil Sangwan and he has provided money to one of member of syndicate after commission of crime for expenses during evading his arrest," special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh had argued.

The prosecutor cited 16 FIRs lodged against the alleged syndicate members in various parts of Delhi and claimed it had "created the havoc in the society and has amassed huge illegal wealth".

