New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, arrested in a case lodged under the stringent MCOCA, on Thursday withdrew an application from a Delhi court seeking permission to sign election related documents, saying his wife was instead contesting the upcoming assembly polls.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, who on January 15 issued notice to Delhi Police on Balyan's plea for signing documents to open a bank account and other papers required to contest the elections, dismissed the application after his submission.

"Counsel for applicant submits that he has instructions to state that the applicant does not want to press the application under consideration as his wife is contesting the upcoming elections and the applicant is no longer intending to contest the elections.

"Separate statement of counsel for the applicant has also been recorded to this effect, in view whereof, the instant application is dismissed as withdrawn," the judge said.

The judge on Wednesday denied bail to Balyan, the MLA from Uttam Nagar, in the case lodged under the stringent MCOCA.

The judge would on January 22 hear arguments on a chargesheet filed in the case.

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing Delhi Police, opposed the bail application, claiming the investigation was at a crucial stage in the case, and if granted bail, the accused could hamper the probe.

Advocate M S Khan, representing the accused, sought the relief for Balyan claiming he was not required for interrogation and no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case.

