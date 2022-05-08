Amritsar (Punjab), May 8 (PTI) AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar was elected the new president of the century-old charitable-cum-educational body Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) here on Sunday.

Nijjar is the legislator from the Amritsar South constituency.

In the election to the post of CKD president, Nijjar got 329 votes against his rival candidate Sarbjit Singh's 243.

On March 12, Nirmal Singh, who was the CKD president, died after prolonged illness.

After his demise, Nijjar was appointed acting president.

The CKD runs 47 schools, three colleges, orphanages, old-age homes and hospitals across Punjab.

