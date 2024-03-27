New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators protested against the arrest of their national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Assembly on Wednesday.

The legislators were seen wearing yellow T-shirts with "Main Bhi Kejriwal" (I am Kejriwal) logo on them. The AAP MLAs went into the well of the House and raised slogans in support of the Chief Minister and against the Narendra Modi government.

Protestors also wore face masks that had Kejriwal's image on it.

The Delhi Assembly House adjourned soon after the proceedings began owing to disturbances.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj who was protesting outside the Assembly along with other MLAs, said that their party is being raided at the time of elections and even the police are preventing them from protesting.

"We are in "Main Bhi Kejriwal" tee-shit and protesting against the atrocities by Bharatiya Janata Party. They are raiding us at the time of elections, four of our top leaders are in jail, even today they are stopping us from protesting, police are treating us with brutality and are not even sparing journalists," Bharadwaj said.

The AAP Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intends to bring down the AAP government in Delhi.

"After arresting the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, they (BJP) are trying their best so that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi falls," Bharadwaj claimed.

Delhi Minister Atishi who was also protesting outside the Assembly, said that a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested for the first time in the country after the announcement of elections, which amounts to an "attack on democracy".

"Today for the first time in the country's history a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested, that too after the declaration of national elections. This is the first time that the national convenor of a national party has been arrested after the delcaration of elections. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is an attack on democracy," Atishi said.

"All Aam Aadmi Party MLAs are protesting against the illegal arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. Today efforts are on to stifle democracy in the country, all opposition leaders are being jailed, their bank accounts and party offices are being sealed," she added.

On his way to the Assembly, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the session has been called to discuss health-related issues in the national capital.

"We will be discussing on health related issues in Delhi. However, the session has been called for the first time ever since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested and people all over the country and throughout the world are protesting against his arrest. We will also be protesting against his arrest in the Assembly," Rai said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case. He was on March 22 remanded to custody of the ED for seven days, that is, till March 28. (ANI)

