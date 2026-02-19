Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): A man allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death in an apartment located at Green City Colony in Rangareddy district of Telangana, police confirmed.

Reportedly, the deceased woman had divorced him and married another person, which led to the murder.

Also Read | 'Ghar Ghuskar Goli Maarunga': BJP Worker Raj Amera Singh Threatens Rahul Gandhi, Detained After Video Goes Viral.

The Vanasthalipuram police reached the site of the incident promptly after receiving the information, and are currently investigating the incident.

Speaking to ANI, a police official said, "We received information about the matter, reached the spot and are investigating the matter."

Also Read | TS Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 Download at tsbieht.cgg.gov.in: TSBIE Inter 2nd Year Exams from Feb 25, Check Steps Here.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, a woman lawyer was brutally murdered, allegedly by her own brother and his associates, over an ancestral property dispute in Telangana's Moinabad. Police have arrested four accused in connection with the killing of advocate G Swapna, who was practising at the Chevella Court.

According to police, the murder took place on February 4 at Kethireddypally village when Swapna had gone to survey her ancestral land along with her mother. The accused, Swapna's elder brother G Raju and three others, allegedly conspired to eliminate her to grab her share of the disputed four acres of land located in Survey No. 339 of Kethireddypally village, police said.

Police said the accused have been identified as G Raju, Errolla Sandeep, Vadde Veeresh, and Kavali Shiva Lingam. During the investigation, an Innova car, a scooty, four mobile phones, and a sickle used in the crime were seized.

Providing details of the incident, police said that on the morning of February 4, Swapna and her mother, Gotika Venkatamma, had completed a land survey and were returning towards the road connecting Venkatapur and Nakkalapally. At around 9:30 AM, the accused allegedly arrived in a car and deliberately rammed into Swapna, causing her to fall into a pit. They then attacked her with sticks and stones, struck her on the head, and slit her throat with a sickle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)