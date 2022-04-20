Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], April 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Gupta on Tuesday said water from the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal will reach Haryana's field if his party comes to power in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Kurukshetra, the MP claimed that the party will form the AAP government in Haryana in 2024.

"We have formed the AAP government in Punjab and in 2024 we are going to form government in Haryana also. In 2025, the water from the SYL canal will reach Haryana's field. This is just not our promise but a guarantee," Gupta said.

Gupta further hit out at the Congress and the BJP saying they don't want to resolve this SYL canal issue so they could indulge in vote bank politics.

The SYL canal has been an issue between Punjab and Haryana for years.

Earlier on April 5, while addressing a press conference, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Supreme Court wants the Haryana government and Punjab government both to sit together to resolve a dispute over the sharing of the Ravi-Beas waters. (ANI)

