New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order dismissing his appeal against summons and seeking discharge in a Defamation case filed by BJP leader Chail Bihari Goswami.

The trial court had issued a summons in the Defamation case and the session court had upheld the summoning orders.

The high court on Monday asked Raghav Chadha to file additional documents.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma asked the counsel for Raghav Chadha to file additional documents in the petition.

The matter was listed the matter on December 11, 2023.

Raghav Chadha has moved the high court against the trial court order of November 11, 2023, passed by the special judge at Rouse Avenue Court.

The Rouse Avenue court had dismissed two appeals moved by Raghav Chaddha and Satyendra Jain against the summoning order.

The court had said that both these criminal revision petitions are dismissed, and the orders dated February 16, 2022, and November 9, 2022, are upheld as being perfectly correct and legal on facts as well as in law.

Special judge M K Nagpal dismissed the appeal and said, "The subsequent notices of accusations served upon the revisionists in pursuance of the order on summoning dated November 9, 2022, are also accordingly upheld."

The trial court had issued a summons to the appellant on a Defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Chail Bihari Goswami.

He had claimed to have been defamed publically by the respondents through statements made through different modes, like press conferences, social media platforms like Twitter and publication through newspapers etc.

These statements pertain to the alleged misappropriation of funds of around Rs 2400-2500 crore belonging to North MCD being controlled or ruled by the BJP.

He also alleged that all these statements attracted the provisions of Section 499 IPC as the same amount to imputations within the meaning of said Section and were made by the revisionists and the other coaccused with the requisite intention as stated in the said section to defame him or to harm his reputation and hence, they all have committed an offence punishable Under section 500 IPC. (ANI)

