New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Wednesday held a protest against the BJP's promise of giving free LPG cylinders to women during Holi. Later, they were detained by the police.

Speaking to ANI, after getting detained, AAP leader Rituraj Jha said, "Freedom of expression is the right of the people. We are just asking, when will we get the free cylinder, Modi ji? You had promised."

Earlier today, Delhi Assembly Leader of the Opposition Atishi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to deliver on their promises to Delhi's women, including the Rs 2,500 aid and free LPG cylinders.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, " BJP and PM Modi gave several promises to the people of Delhi. The promise of Rs 2500 turned out to be 'Jhumla. ' Women of Delhi were supposed to get free cylinders during Holi. Only 2 days are left for Holi and the women of Delhi are waiting for the free cylinders. In different parts of Delhi, women are protesting with empty cylinders against the BJP and their fake promises."

In its party manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election, the BJP had promised to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. The party also promised to support low-income families by providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from such households. Additionally, the party also promised to give one free cylinder each on the occasions of Holi and Diwali.

Leader of Opposition Atishi has also witten to Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta demanding that opposition MLA be allocated time to speak as per their number in the house. She also alleged that during the last session of the state assembly the AAP MLAs were allocated less speaking time. Atishi also termed the expulsion fo AAP MLAs from the house during the last session as wrong.

Earlier, on March 8, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the BJP-led government in the national capital would fulfill all its promises. Addressing an event on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Delhi CM said that she will work for the welfare and security of women.

"The only government that approved a 33 percent reservation is Narendra Modi's government. We will work for the welfare and security of women. We will deliver everything that we have promised. We will work to enhance the security of women. We have built pint toilets in Delhi," CM Gupta said.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gopal Rai has slammed the BJP government in Delhi, accusing it of indulging in a "blame game" to avoid delivering on poll promises.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "Comptroller and Auditor General report is tabled in the Assembly, after which it is sent to the PAC for analysis. BJP does not want to table the CAG report; they just want to play the blame game even after forming a government. They could have tabled all the reports at once, but they are doing it one by one. They are just trying to avoid working on their promises by playing this blame game." (ANI)

