Chandigarh, (Punjab), [India], December 3 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections in Punjab, marking the party's formal preparations for the rural local body polls.

The list released on Tuesday includes candidates across multiple districts and reserved categories, with "significant representation for women and Scheduled Castes."

According to the list, AAP has fielded candidates for several Zila Parishad zones, including Mukerian, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara, Sahnewal, Payal, Gill, Raikot, and Dakha. In Mukerian, the party has nominated Sangeeta Kumari from Nangal Bihalan (Women), Pawan Deep Kaur from Naushahira Pattan (Women), and Darshan Singh from Hajipur (SC). From Kapurthala, Sardul Singh (Chuharwal - General) and Parmjit Kaur (Sidhwan Dona - SC Women) have been named. The Sultanpur Lodhi zone sees candidates such as Jasvir Kaur, Gurvinder Kaur, and Narinder Singh in the first list.

For Block Samiti seats, candidates have been released from constituencies including Ajnala, Raja Sansi, Baba Bakala, Jandiala, Barnala, Bhadaur, Rampura Phul, Bhucho Mandi, Talwandi Sabo, Abohar, Balluana, Firozpur City, Firozpur Rural, Batala, Mukerian, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara, Kapurthala, and Gill.

The candidate list has been approved and signed by AAP Punjab State Prabhari Manish Sisodia and State President Aman Arora. AAP leadership stated that the selection process emphasised grassroots presence and social representation, underscoring the party's aim to strengthen rural governance through capable, community-connected candidates.

The announcement comes as AAP intensifies its preparations for the upcoming local body elections, signalling its intent to expand its footprint in Punjab's rural governance structures. (ANI)

