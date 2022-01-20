New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) AAP councillor and leader of opposition in the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation Vikas Goel on Wednesday sought job and financial assistance to the kin of NDMC employees, who lost their lives while on Covid duty.

He was speaking during a discussion on the NDMC annual budget for financial year 2022-23.

In his speech, he accused the ruling party in the civic body of "turning Delhi into a garbage dump" and of irregularities in the contract for garbage disposal at the Bhalswa landfill site, which was "given at a rate of Rs 306 per metre".

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is not proposing any increase in property tax in its budget in view of financial strains faced by people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel had said on November 25 while presenting the budget.

However, given the financial condition of the civic body, "I request the standing committee (of the NDMC) to consider a minor increase of 2 per cent in property tax rates for financial year 2022-23," he had said.

He had also requested that the rebate enjoyed by people on early filing of property tax be reduced from 15 per cent to 10 per cent.

As per the NDMC budget, the revised budget estimates for 2021-22 stand at Rs 7,321.37 crore while the budget estimate for the year 2022-23 stands at Rs 5,808.24 crore.

AAP MLA Atishi in statement issued by her party had alleged that the corporation has proposed an increase in property tax by 2 per cent.

The budget finalisation is expected to happen soon and it comes ahead of the civic polls early this year.

Dependents of employees who died during Covid duty should be provided one job each as well as financial help, Goel was quoted as saying in a statement issued by AAP on Wednesday.

"DBC (dengue breeding checking) staff should likewise be regularised. I oppose the one-day break in their service in exchange for a service extension for the years 2022-23," he said.

The leader of opposition also claimed only the AAP-led Kejriwal government "can end corruption in the MCD".

Aam Aadmi Party also demands the BJP-ruled NDMC regularise all employees and pay their salaries and dues on time, he added.

