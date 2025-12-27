Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 27 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said that renaming Veer Bal Diwas as Sahibzadon's Sacrifice Day would be a more authentic and respectful tribute to the unparalleled martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Arora stated that the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas at an extremely young age continues to inspire humanity today. He emphasised that the change in nomenclature is essential to honour the religious sentiments of the Sikh and Punjabi community. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Members of Parliament have already raised concerns about the current name and have supported the demand to rename it.

Reiterating the Punjab government's commitment to child welfare, Arora said the protection of orphaned and dependent children remains a top priority of Bhagwant Mann's government. He informed that the state government has so far disbursed over Rs 314 crore in financial assistance for orphaned and dependent children, ensuring regular support and security for nearly 2.37 lakh children across Punjab.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said that the welfare of children is the highest priority of the Mann government. She added that these initiatives reflect the government's firm resolve to provide every child with a safe, dignified and bright future.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police continued its strict action under the 'War Against Drugs' campaign, which completed 300 days on Wednesday. On the 300th day alone, raids were conducted at 327 locations across the state, resulting in 63 FIRs. Police arrested 84 drug smugglers and recovered 2.8 kilograms of heroin and other narcotics. Since the launch of the campaign, a total of 41,881 drug traffickers have been arrested. The state government is implementing a three-pronged strategy against drugs--enforcement, de-addiction and prevention.

In another significant development, Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that 2025 has been a year of reform and transformation for the Punjab Jail Department. He stated that prisons across the state have undergone a comprehensive overhaul focusing on cleanliness, greenery and the use of modern technology. With an investment of Rs 126 crore, AI-based CCTV systems, X-ray baggage scanners and jammers have been installed to strengthen jail security.

Bhullar also revealed that construction of a new high-security jail in Ludhiana, costing Rs 100 crore, is underway. For the rehabilitation of inmates, ITI courses have been started in 11 jails, while nine prisoner-operated petrol pumps are already functional, with three more set to begin operations soon.

The Punjab government said these initiatives collectively underline its commitment to social reform, public safety and inclusive development across the state. (ANI)

