New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The AAP on Sunday slammed the BJP-ruled SDMC for bringing a proposal to hike four taxes, saying the party will stage a protest if the proposal is not rolled back.

According to media reports, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has proposed to hike four taxes owing to financial crunch. The taxes include professional tax, tax on unauthorised colonies, property transfer tax and electricity tax.

AAP Delhi convenor and cabinet minister Gopal Rai said the move exposes the “anti-people mindset” of the BJP. He said the BJP should immediately release a white paper on the money spent by the municipal corporations.

There was no immediate reaction from the SDMC or BJP on the issue.

"The BJP-ruled SDMC is increasing the professional tax which means that doctors, engineers, chartered accountants and other professionals will have to pay more tax. Secondly, they are hiking tax on unauthorised colonies. The BJP never bothered for the people of these colonies. The party never gave any benefit to these people, but today the BJP is increasing their burden,” Rai told reporters.

"The BJP is also increasing the property transfer tax which will hurt the middle class of Delhi. Lastly, they have decided to increase the electricity tax. The electricity tax is collected by distribution companies on behalf of the municipal corporations," he added.

Senior AAP leader and PAC member Durgesh Pathak said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta should immediately interfere in the matter and rollback the proposal.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completely opposes this proposal of hiking the taxes. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta should interfere and immediately rollback this proposal," he said.

Pathak added that his party will go door-to-door and protest against the tax hike if the civic body does not rollback the proposal.

