New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The AAP will hold 200 "Sankalp Sabha" meetings across four Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi ahead of the parliamentary polls to seek the support of people against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Monday.

The "Sankalp Sabha" meetings, to be held in 40 Assembly constituencies under the four Lok Sabha segments, will be attended by senior leaders and ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rai told a press briefing here.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai will preside over the "Sankalp Sabha" meetings.

Rai will hold the first such meeting in the Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency under the East Delhi Lok Sabha segment.

Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam in the national capital. He is currently in judicial custody.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. Delhi goes to polls on May 25.

