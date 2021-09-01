Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) The AAP will contest on all the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year on its own strength, party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Uttar Pradesh in-charge, said the names of the candidates will be declared in the next 15 days.

As of now, the list of 120 candidates is ready, he said.

Singh also said that his party will expose the “fake nationalism” of the BJP, and showcase “real nationalism” of the AAP.

The AAP leader said that his party will also take out “Tiranga Yatras” in all the 403 assembly constituencies of the state.

