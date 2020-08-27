Nagpur, Aug 27 (PTI) Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiv Sena's student wing Yuva Sena on Thursday staged protests in the city demanding cancellation of the transfer of Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Mundhe, known as a no-nonsense officer, was transferred to Mumbai on Wednesday as member secretary of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran.

Also Read | Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Should Remove Hindi Signages From Metro Stations, Trains, Says Kannada Development Authority Chief.

He had been appointed as civic chief in Nagpur only eight months ago.

The AAP said in a press release that it had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue.

Also Read | Gaurav Gogoi Appointed as Congress’ Lok Sabha Deputy Leader, Ravneet Bittu as Chief Whip.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)