Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party's Baljinder Singh Dhillon on Friday said he would focus on promoting diversification, expanding markets through cold storage, and setting up more food processing projects after assuming charge as Chairman of the Punjab Agro Foodgrains Corporation Ltd.

"I have been working in the organisation for the last 4 years. Now I have been given a new responsibility. Farming is done extensively in Punjab. We will make every effort towards diversification. The market will be expanded by bringing cold storage online. More projects related to food processing are going to be set up in Punjab. Good work is also underway on this," Dhillon told ANI after taking office.

AAP Punjab President and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora was present at the ceremony.

His appointment comes at a time when farmers in parts of Punjab are reeling from heavy crop losses caused by flooding. In Fazilka district, farmers recently claimed that nearly 1,500 acres of paddy crop were destroyed after water from the Satluj River entered fields in the villages of Dandi Kadam and Dhani Natha Singh in Jalalabad tehsil.

Several farmers told ANI that the flooding had wiped out their entire harvest. While fodder for livestock and some essential food supplies were being provided by the government, they said further help was needed. In addition, they also demanded compensation for the damage caused to their houses by the floodwaters.

The Punjab government had established relief centres in Jalalabad to aid affected families. Jalalabad Naib Tehsildar Shanu said relief materials were being distributed and urged people not to panic, adding that everything is under control. (ANI)

