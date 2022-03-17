Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl, who was abducted, was rescued in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

A man from Batote lodged a complaint at police post Patnitop claiming that his minor daughter went missing on March 3 when she had gone to Higher Secondary School Sanasar, a police official said.

He said a case was registered and during investigation, it came to light that the girl was kidnapped by one Ranjeet Singh of the Nagrota area of Jammu district.

Police were able to find a clue and immediately launched a rescue operation during which the girl was recovered and her abductor was arrested, the official said, adding further investigation is in progress. TAS TAS

