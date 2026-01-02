South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 2 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday launched the "Abar Jitbe Bangla" yatra from South 24 Parganas ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The yatra will focus on highlighting the achievements of Mamata Banerjee's tenure in Bengal while pressing the BJP on several issues. The development comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the TMC and the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls.

Addressing a rally in South 24 Parganas, the TMC leader alleged the BJP of defaming West Bengal, claiming the presence of "Bangladeshis and Rohingyas" in the state. He said that during a recent visit to New Delhi, the Chief Election Commissioner questioned him about the removal of alleged Rohingya and Bangladeshi voters from West Bengal's electoral rolls.

"These people (BJP) defame Bengal by claiming that it is full of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. When I asked Gyanesh Kumar how many Bangladeshis and Rohingyas were removed from the electoral rolls, he started pointing fingers at me," Abhishek Banerjee said.

Calling the BJP "Bangla-birodhi" (anti-Bengal), Banerjee said the forthcoming elections were not only about defeating the party but about holding it accountable for repeatedly defaming the state. He added that while he had gone to Delhi this time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would do so next.

"I told him, 'Put your finger down - you are nominated and I am elected.' Here, people are dying and Gyanesh is expecting that we would go to meet him with flowers. This is TMC. This time I went to Delhi, next time Mamata Banerjee will go. Then what will you do? This election is not just to defeat them but to teach these 'Bangla-Birodhi' a lesson," he said.

Responding to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's remarks, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya defended the Election Commission, describing it as a constitutional body and stating that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being conducted in 12 states, not just West Bengal.

Bhattacharya said that while the exercise is underway nationwide, it has triggered unrest only in West Bengal. He alleged that BJP help desks were vandalised and election officials attacked, adding that the situation was being closely watched across the country.

"Election Commission is a constitutional institution. SIR is taking place in 12 states, but there is a ruckus about it in West Bengal only. The help desk of the BJP was demolished, and many officers were attacked. The entire nation is watching... The doors of the Supreme Court are always open, but instead of knocking on the door, he either holds press conferences or makes such statements to boost his workers' morale. The public of the state, or even his constituency, does not at all relate to the statements made by Abhishek Banerjee," Bhattacharya told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said that the Diamond Harbour MP is running a campaign to mislead people. At the same time, the ruling party continues to ignore unemployment and worker migration from the state.

"When there are no jobs in Bengal, and lakhs of migrant workers are wandering in every corner of the country, the nephew thought, let's do a yatra to mislead people. Since many complaints against the aunt are being registered all over Bengal, the aunt decided to put her nephew forward this time," the Congress leader told ANI.

Abhishek Banerjee on Friday continued his criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the BJP, in coordination with the poll body, is attempting to curb the rights of the people of West Bengal through the Special Intensive Revision process.

Banerjee, who launched the "Abar Jitbe Bangla" (Bengal will win again), asserted that the people of West Bengal are ready to give the BJP a "vidai" (farewell) in the ensuing polls.

"BJP wants to curb the rights of the people of Bengal through SIR. People will demonstrate their power to them with a good 'vidai'. Today, I am launching this major campaign for the upcoming election from Baruipur. Tomorrow, I will travel to Alipurduar and visit multiple districts. I will fight with you on the ground as Mamata Banerjee's soldier," Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing a gathering in South 24 Paraganas.

Earlier on Wednesday, On Wednesday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of misusing institutions and said that people in Bengal are with the state's ruling party.

The Trinamool Congress general secretary, who spoke to reporters in detail after meeting the Election Commission, claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar started losing his temper as the members of the Trinamool Congress delegation spoke. Banerjee alleged that the CEC pointed fingers at him, and he retorted.

He had alleged alleged "vote theft" through manipulation of voter lists and software rather than EVMs, claimed 50 lakh to 1 crore voters were being disenfranchised via algorithms, and demanded the release of a list of 1.36 crore voters flagged with logical discrepancies. (ANI)

