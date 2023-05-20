Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee after the latter was questioned by CBI in connection with WB teachers' recruitment scam, saying that Banerjee will have to be in jail if he's guilty.

"He has been summoned by the CBI court. It has no political connection. As per the information, if they are correct, he will have to go to jail. On one hand, he dares to get him arrested, on the other he moves the Supreme Court. If he is not guilty what's the need to move SC," Sukanta Majumdar told ANI.

Amid his name getting involved in West Bengal's teachers' recruitment scam, Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata reached the CBI office for questioning on Saturday.

CBI on Friday summoned Banerjee to appear before the agency on Saturday in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

The CBI summon came after the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the central agencies to quiz the TMC leader in the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

Central agencies previously questioned Abhishek, his wife and his sister-in-law in relation to a coal smuggling scam case. (ANI)

