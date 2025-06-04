New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the stampede in Bengaluru as "absolutely heartrending".

At least four persons died and several others were injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium after a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB victory celebrations here, official sources said.

BJP's Karnataka unit chief Vijayendra claimed that 11 were dead in the tragedy.

Modi said on X, "The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives.

