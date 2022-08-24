New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) RSS-affiliated ABVP on Wednesday held a march against the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration, demanding an apology for an earlier incident of violence, in which its members were allegedly beaten by the campus security guards.

A scuffle had broken out in JNU here on Monday between a group of students and the members of the security staff, after the former gathered at the finance office demanding the release of fellowships.

The students, belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, accused the administration of carrying out the attack, while the latter blamed the students for creating a ruckus.

The ABVP members on Wednesday held a protest march on campus, demanding action against rector Ajay Dubey.

The students blocked the main gate of JNU and said that they will not budge till the VC does not come out to meet them.

An ABVP delegation had met Union Minister Jitendra Singh and JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum seeking an apology from the varsity administration over the "assault" on the students.

The memorandum also listed seven demands of the students, including one that said that the JNU administration should take responsibility for the attack.

"JNU administration should take responsibility for the attack on students and immediately suspend all the officers and workers responsible. JNU administration should give a written apology to students. Rector Ajay Dubey should be immediately suspended," the memorandum read.

"Those students who have not yet received the MCM/Non-NET and other fellowships should be released immediately. JNU security officers Surya Prakash, Naveen Yadavm and cyclops security should be suspended from JNU with immediate effect," it read.

The ABVP has also asked the JNU administration to start the renovation of hostels, release PhD notification, and hostel list, and clarify on registration for the next semester.

