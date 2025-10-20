New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student union, has formed an internal committee to investigate the alleged assault on a professor at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College in Delhi, an official statement said.

This assault was reportedly committed by Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary Deepika Jha, sparking widespread condemnation from teachers and student groups across the university.

According to the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Jha slapped Professor Sujit Kumar of the Commerce Department, who is also the convener of the college's disciplinary committee, inside the principal's office during an argument on Wednesday.

Hence, in a recent statement, the ABVP condemned the incident and expressed its sorrow, reaffirming its commitment to respecting teachers. The student union also emphasised the importance of dialogue to resolve any issues.

"The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident that occurred at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Delhi University, on October 16, 2025, and clarifies that ABVP is always committed to the respect of teachers. In the Vidyarthi Parishad's view, students, teachers, and academics complete the educational family, and mutual respect and dialogue between these three contributes to a healthy educational environment. Violence against any teacher is unacceptable under any circumstances. If a situation is inappropriate, dialogue is the appropriate means to resolve it," said ABVP.

The ABVP stated that the internal committee will review all relevant facts and factors before submitting its report.

To ensure an impartial investigation, Deepika Jha, the Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union, has been prohibited from participating in any organisational activities until the completion of the investigation.

"To ensure an impartial investigation into the incident that occurred at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College on October 16, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Delhi, has constituted an internal investigation committee. It will examine all facts and aspects and submit its report. To maintain organizational decorum and impartiality during the investigation process, Ms. Deepika Jha, Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union, will not participate in the organization's activities until the investigation is complete. ABVP will ensure that the investigation is completely impartial and fact-based. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supports decorum, a healthy environment, and creativity in all educational institutions. It is the responsibility of both students and faculty to ensure that conditions remain in keeping with the dignity of the educational institution," added the release.

Earlier, the University of Delhi (DU) constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the alleged physical assault on a faculty member by Deepika Jha, Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), at BR Ambedkar College.

The six-member committee will be chaired by Professor Neeta Sehgal from the Department of Zoology. The panel has been tasked with investigating the incident and submitting a factual report at the earliest, with DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh directing them to submit their report within two weeks. (ANI)

