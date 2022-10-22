Ballia (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members on Saturday took out a procession demanding an enquiry into the death of a teenage girl who died at a hospital after fighting for her life for six days.

A 13-year-old girl was cremated in Varanasi on Saturday, Police said.

To ensure law and order, about a hundred police personnel, including ten station in-charges, have been deployed in the village, claiming the situation to be under control, police officials said.

The members of the right-wing group have demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter. They also staged a protest in the collectorate premises and accused the police of hiding the truth.

People are also demanding justice for the victim's family on social media, a protestor said.

ABVP office-bearer Saurabh Gaur said, "We will fight for justice at every level and if all the accused are not arrested within a week, then the members of the Vidyarthi Parishad will launch a big agitation in the district".

"The administration has failed to arrest all the accused. We all demand justice for the victim's family. Action should be taken by forming a high level inquiry committee in this matter," another office-bearer Shivam Pandey said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shiv Narayan Vais said the teen died in a hospital in Varanasi on Friday evening.

According to the police, the girl had gone to see a fair in her village on the evening of October 14 and went missing. The next morning, she was found in a seriously injured condition on the Tadibaragaon-Rupwar-Sikarhata road in the Nagra area.

She was admitted to a hospital in Varanasi in critical condition.

Police have arrested a youth named Naushad in connection with the case.

The girl's family is suspecting it to be a rape case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) RK Nayyar said, "An investigation is going on in this case, if any fact becomes public, it will be made part of the investigation and police will act upon it. We will take legal action against the accused following investigation."

On Thursday, BJP leader and former minister Anand Swaroop Shukla wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Minister of State for Transport Daya Shankar Singh has assured justice to the victim's family.

