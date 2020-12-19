Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted raids at RR Nagar sub-registrar office in Bengaluru and seized around Rs 3.46 lakhs in cash from agents/broker and recovered some incriminating evidence.

"Around 3.46 lakhs cash seized from agents/broker. Some documents and registration deeds of the public which are registered in RR Nagar sub-registrar office are found and seized from agent shops," said ACB.

The bureau also said many blank registration/stamp papers were also found in the shop of agents/brokers.

This comes after the ACB, Bengaluru conducted raids at Sub Registrar office in RR Nagar, over a complaint against the officer and agents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)