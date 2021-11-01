Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday renewed her attack on the Narendra Modi government for its alleged anti-people policies and claimed that the promises of "achhe din" and "sachhe din" are nothing but a load of hot air.

Banerjee said the saffron camp, which is only bothered about winning elections, has maintained a studied silence on the issue of fuel price rise.

"Forget the promise of Achhe Din; forget about Sachhe din; they have all gone for a toss. While diesel, petrol and LPG prices have skyrocketed, they are also plotting to sell the stakes of SAIL. Several PSUs, which are our national assets, are up for sale. Can they run a country this way?" she stated , after inaugurating a Kali puja pandal in the city.

Alleging that none of the functionaries of the BJP-led central government are bothered about replying to the letters sent on these issues, the CM said the party is "only concerned about winning elections".

"During elections, they come to the state in hundreds, spend thousands of crores. When the people of Bengal reject them, they forget to address their economic issues," she said.

Asserting that the population in Bengal has always disapproved politics of religion and hatred, Banerjee said,

"People don't want to hear your anything about divisive agenda; they want to know when the hike in fuel prices will be rolled back. The rise in fuel rates has a direct bearing on prices of essentials."

Reacting to Banerjee's allegations, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said her government should first waive the tax it charges on fuel.

"She should first withdraw the taxes her government has imposed on oil. Only then she has the right to speak anything against the Centre," Adhikari added.

