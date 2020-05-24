India News | Accused Arrested in Sadhu's Murder Case in Maharashtra's Nanded, Police Deny Any Communal Angle

Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Police have arrested the accused in connection with the murder of a sadhu in Nanded's Umri, said Vijay Kumar Magar, Superintendent of Police (SP) on Sunday.

"The accused in the sadhu's murder case has been arrested. There is a criminal record against him, as he was a co-accused in a murder case filed 10 years back. He was also booked earlier in a molestation case. The sadhu was killed by strangling his neck," Magar told reporters here.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Govt Designates All 13 Districts of the State Under Orange Zone, State COVID-19 Tally Reaches 298.

The sadhu's body was found at his ashram in Umri late last night, the police said.

The accused had tried to flee the spot by stealing the sadhu's car, but it crashed with the ashram gate. He could not flee the spot with the car due to the intervention of the sewaks.

Also Read | MHA Issues New SOP to Bring Indians Stranded Abroad, Cost of Travel to be Borne by Passengers.

He also said that there was no communal angle in the crime.

"Prima facie it looks like a case of attempted robbery, as red chilli powder was sprayed on the sadhu's body. The accused had tried to steal the sadhu's laptop, money and other things. There is no other angle as the deceased and the accused are from the same community," said Magar.

According to sources, the accused was apprehended from Telangana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)