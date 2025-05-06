Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): A murder accused was killed in retaliaotry firing by the Agra Police during an operation to arrest him and two others in connection with a murder case, an official said on Tuesday, adding that police personnel also suffered injuries in the encounter.

According to Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar, the accused, who died in the hospital after getting injured in an encounter with the police, has been identified as Aman, who, along with his brother Sumit and Farooq, was involved in murdering Yogesh Chaudhary, owner of Balaji Jewellers.

"Two people were involved in the loot at the deceased's shop. One of them, named Aman, who had fired shots during the crime, was injured during an encounter with police this morning. He died in the hospital. His brother Sumit was also involved in the incident. Another person named Farooq was seen driving a motorbike with Aman and Sumit pillion riding," Kumar told reporters here.

The Commissioner stated that the motorbike belonged to Hemant, who informed on the three accused. Farooq, who has a reward worth Rs 50,000 in his name, remains absconding, he said, adding that the police have recovered stolen goods, including gold, from the accused, who are all residents of a village that falls under the Jagdishpura Thana.

"The motorbike belonged to one Hemant, who gave information about the three accused. Farooq remains absconding and has a reward worth Rs 50,000 in his name. They are residents of a village that falls under the Jagdishpura Thana. The stolen goods have been recovered from them. This is a challenging case. Rs 25,000 has been awarded to our team for their work in this case. One police personnel suffered injuries in this incident," Kumar said.

"On May 2, around noon, Yogesh Chaudhary, owner of Balaji Jewellers, was shot dead, and his shop was looted. We took it as a challenge. IPS officers Aditya and Vinayak have worked to solve this crime for the past 72 hours under the guidance of the DCP. Nine police teams were investigating the crime," he added. (ANI)

