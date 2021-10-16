New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): An accused in a murder case has been arrested after an encounter with police that took place at Dwarka Sector 23 in the national capital on Friday night.

As per information shared by police, the accused, Anil Joon, had been absconding after he allegedly murdered the son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi police on October 7.

The man has been admitted to the hospital after being injured in the encounter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

