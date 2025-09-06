New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): In a special drive aimed at tracing absconding accused deliberately evading the law, the staff of PS Sarojini Nagar, South-West District, arrested an accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Agnani (age 32 years) had non-bailable warrant issued against him.

Also Read | 'Not New Wisdom but Long-Delayed Acceptance of What Rahul Gandhi Has Demanded': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on GST Reforms.

A police official said, "On 04.09.2025, I received secret information about a wanted accused of a POCSO case. Acting swiftly, the team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused Gaurav Agnani. It was revealed that a total of 04 Non-Bailable Warrants at different addresses had been issued against the said accused in a case registered u/s 504/34 IPC & 12 POCSO Act at PS Sarojini Nagar, Delhi."

The accused was later produced before the Court and has been sent to Judicial Custody.

Also Read | Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations to Conclude Today With Auspicious Immersion of Lord Ganesha Idols in Water.

The arrest was part of a special drive being carried out in the jurisdiction of PS Sarojini Nagar to trace and apprehend absconding accused who are deliberately evading the process of law.

Earlier, Delhi Police arrested a 31-year-old private airline pilot for allegedly filming objectionable videos of a woman using a hidden spy camera.

The arrest was made by the staff of PS Kishangarh, South West District, a Delhi police statement read. The accused has been identified as a resident of the Civil Lines area in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera from his possession. The incident reportedly took place at the Shani Bazar when the accused allegedly attempted to record the complainant without her consent using a hidden camera. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

According to the police, "On the night of August 30, complainant Ms K, a resident of Kishangarh village, noticed the accused attempting to record her at Shani Bazar without consent. A case under sections 77/78 BNS was registered at PS Kishangarh."

During the investigation, CCTV footage from the area was examined, and the suspect's image was circulated. With the help of local intelligence, the accused was tracked down and arrested. On sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)