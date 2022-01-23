Malerkotla (Punjab) [India], January 23 (ANI): Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, who is also the principal strategic adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that his statement in Malerkotla, which allegedly disturbed communal peace, is being misinterpreted and the word he used, Fitno, means rowdy.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mohammad Mustafa said, "I was not doing any jalsa there, no one was giving a speech. It's an outburst. There is no case of Hindus, Muslims here; the area is Muslim dominated and both the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP have fielded Muslim candidates here. The word 'fitno' in my statement is being misinterpreted. No one verified it. Fitno means rowdy.''

Notably, both BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have accused Mustafa of disturbing social harmony.

Responding to the allegations, Mustafa said, "We have devoted our entire lives for social harmony. Even in sleep, I cannot say that don't give space to Hindus."

Explaining the incident, Mustafa said, "I was crossing the road when a group of boys tried to humiliate me. Beyond that place, a few more boys were singing. I went there and grabbed the mic and said that if such an act happened again, I wouldn't let these Fitno do jalsa here. It was completely an outburst.''

During the alleged speech, Mustafa had also said that he is a "qaumi sepoy" and not an "agent of the RSS".

BJP leader Shajila Ilmi had questioned the statement. Mustafa asked what can he do if the party does not know what it means as it definitely doesn't mean religion.

"We have been talking about Qaumi Tarana, Qaumi Zubaan. BJP people don't know what it means, so what can I do? It can't be called religious in any way. I've been wearing a uniform all my life, but sometimes we also make statements like a common man."

Mustafa further said that if someone misbehaves with his family, he will not say that his hands are tied by the law. "There too, I reminded the district administration of their responsibility as to why such an act had taken place. I'd like to ask the administration why did they allow it even when a programme of Congress was already underway. You can say that in terms of law and order, I have crossed the boundary.''

Reacting to the FIR booked against him for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, Mustafa said that the law shall do its work.

"FIR doesn't mean I'm guilty. If any man comes with a complaint, the police have to register an FIR. I will also seek the help of the law if needed," he said.

An FIR has been lodged against the former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, who is also the principal strategic adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday allegedly for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

The FIR has been registered in Malerkotla city police station, under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of People Act.

A purported video of Mustafa, where he can be allegedly heard threatening of 'creating a situation that cannot be controlled if a particular community was allowed to hold their events near his events,' was shared by Chiranshu Rattan, spokesperson of BJP Punjab Youth Wing and is doing rounds on social media. (ANI)

