New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): A team of Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested an accused in an acid attack case who was absconding for the past 4 years, from Sector 18, Rohini.

According to the crime branch, the accused is identified as Javed, 29, resident of Wazirpur, Delhi.

The crime branch said that Javed along with others had thrown acid on his sister-in-law in 2018. "Later he had also assaulted and threatened her to withdraw her case against him," the crime branch added.

The crime branch also stated that two criminal cases had been registered against him at the Mangolpuri police station, Delhi.

"He had been absconding for the past 4 years," the crime branch added.

The crime branch stated, "Javed has five brothers and one sister Nazmin. The brothers run a small sweets shop in Wazirpur, Delhi. In the year 2007, his sister Nazmin married Samshudin resident of F Block, Mangolpuri, Delhi."

"Samshudin has a long-standing property dispute with his brother Salimuddin, which led to frequent quarrels between them. Both brothers live in the same neighborhood in Mangolpuri, Delhi," said the crime branch.

As per the statement of the crime branch, the accused revealed that Javed along with his younger brother Abid visited his sister Nazmin in Mangolpuri, on June 22, 2018, where they got embroiled in a quarrel with Salimuddin and his wife Shabnam.

The crime branch further stated that Javed along with Abid, Nazmin, and Samshuddin, in order to take revenge caught and pinned Shabnam down, and Javed poured acid on her head.

"Javed along with Abid and Samshuddin had again assaulted Shabnam on August 17, 2018, and threatened her to withdraw her case against them," the crime branch stated.

But this fake menace doesn't let Shabnam lose her courage. The crime branch stated that Shabnam filed another complaint to the police and a second FIR had been registered against the assailants. (ANI)

