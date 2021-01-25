Bengaluru, Jan 25 (PTI) The active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below the 7,000 mark while addition of 375 fresh infections and three deaths took the tally to 9,36,426 and the toll to 12,200, the Health department said on Monday.

After recovery of 1,036 people, the active cases, which stood at 11,058 on January 1, slumped to 6,846, it said.

Cumulatively, a total of 9,36,426 COVID-19 positive cases had been confirmed in the state and it included 12,200 deaths and 9,17,361 discharges, a bulletin from the department said.

Of the active cases, only 152 were in the intensive care units of hospitals and the remaining in isolation at designated hospitals in stable condition.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 200 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,97,333.

It saw two deaths while the other fatality was from Mysuru.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,88,510, followed by Mysuru 52,002 and Ballari 38,456.

A total of over 1,66,26,140 samples have been tested so far, out of which 59,427 on Monday alone, the bulletin added.

