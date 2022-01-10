Amaravati, Jan 10 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh shot past the 5,000-mark to touch 5,606 as 984 fresh infections were reported on Monday, a health bulletin said.

The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate climbed up from 0.36 per cent to two per cent now, the Medical and Health Department data revealed.

The cumulative positivity rate was 6.59 per cent after going through 3.16 crore tests that turned out a sum of 20,82,843 positive cases so far.

The active cases rate increased from 0.06 to 0.25 per cent week-on-week, the data showed.

The recovery rate fell from 99.25 to 99.07 per cent while the mortality rate remained stable at 0.70 per cent.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 152 infected persons got cured, taking the total recoveries to 20,62,732.

The total coronavirus death toll in Andhra Pradesh remained at 14,505 as no fresh fatalities were reported in a day.

According to the Medical and Health Department data, Visakhapatnam city has the highest number of 1,099 active cases, followed by Vijayawada with 476. Guntur city has 147, Rajamahendravaram 134, Kakinada 109 and Tirupati 101 cases.

In the last one week, the state reported an average of 625 new cases per day, with the highest number of 1,257 coming on January 9.

Visakhapatnam district saw a massive jump in the infection positivity rate week-on-week from 0.6 to 4.83 per cent and Guntur from 1.11 to 3.40 per cent.

In SPS Nellore, the positivity rate increased from 0.8 to 3.33 per cent, Chittoor from 0.48 to 2.22 per cent, Krishna 0.41 to 2.29 per cent, Anantapuramu from 0.21 to 2.03 per cent and Vizianagaram from 0.03 to 1.80 per cent. The remaining six districts also showed a significant spike in positivity rate as more number of cases were being added daily.

According to the data, only about 450 infected people were admitted to hospitals and about 90 in Covid Care Centres. The remaining persons, either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, were kept in home isolation.

Meanwhile, according to the day's bulletin, Chittoor district added the highest number of 244 fresh cases in 24 hours, followed by Visakhapatnam with 151 and East Godavari 117.

Of the remaining 10 districts, West Godavari district registered only two new cases while the others added between 15 and 90 each.

