Leh, Jan 19 (PTI) Ladakh has reported 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 23,700, officials said on Wednesday.

The union territory has recorded 222 Covid-related deaths -- 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

There was no death reported from the union territory on Tuesday, they said, adding that active cases rose to 965.

A total of 43 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. The total number of cured patients is 22,513, they said.

Of the total 164 fresh cases from Union territory, 118 such cases were reported from Leh district and 46 from Kargil district, they said.

A total of 672 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.PTI AB

