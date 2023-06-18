New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) India has recorded 90 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have dipped to 1,925, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,895 with two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | Dr Kamala Sohonie Birth Anniversary 2023 Google Doodle: Search Engine Honours Indian Biochemist on Her 112th Birth Anniversary.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,480)

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Also Read | JEE Advanced Result 2023 Out at jeeadv.ac.in: Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Exam Results Declared, VC Reddy From Hyderabad Secures AIR 1; Know Steps To Check Scores.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,660, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)