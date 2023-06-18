Mumbai, June 18: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati released the JEE Advanced 2023 exam result today, June 18. The IIT JEE Advanced Exam results were declared at around 10 am. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can visit the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in to check and download their exam results.

In order to check their scores, candidates must keep their registration number and date of birth handy. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad topped the IIT JEE exam with 341 marks and secured AIR 2. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of IIT Hyderabad Zone is the female topper of the examination. However, she secured an overall all-India rank of 56. NEET Merit List: NMC Revises Regulations, Physics Marks to Get Priority Over Biology in Case of Tie.

How To Check JEE Advanced 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the "JEE Advanced 2023 Result" link on the homepage

Enter using your login details

Your JEE Advanced 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4 in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 am to 12 noon while the Paper 2 exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The institute released the responses and provisional answer keys on June 9 and 11, respectively. CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Hall Ticket for June 19 and 20 Common University Entrance Test Exam Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card for Phase 2 examinations today, June 17. Candidates who will be appearing for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 exams can visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download the admit card.

