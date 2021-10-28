Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Actor Sherlyn Chopra on Wednesday has demanded Rs 75 crore for mental harassment from businessman Raj Kundra and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty alleging that the couple threatened her with the underworld.

"Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty threatened me with the underworld. They now sent me a defamation notice but I will not get scared. I request the police to record my statement so that cognisance can be taken of my complaint. I have sent reply notice asking for Rs 75 crore for mental harassment," Sherlyn Chopra told ANI.

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra filed a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore against Sherlyn Chopra last week.

Earlier on October 14, Sherlyn Chopra had filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment.

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. (ANI)

