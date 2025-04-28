Alappuzha (Kerala), Apr 28 (PTI) Malayalam film actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi on Monday appeared before the Excise team probing the seizure of hybrid ganja worth around Rs 2 crore from a woman in this coastal Kerala district earlier this month.

A woman drug peddler, namely Taslima Sulthana, and her accomplice were arrested with ganja on April 2 by officials of the state Excise Department.

Also Read | PSEB 10th Result 2025 Date: Know How To Download Scorecard of Punjab Board Class 10th at pseb.ac.in When Released.

According to her statement given to the Excise officials, the banned contraband was brought into the state for distribution in the tourism and film industries. She claimed that she used to supply drugs to film personalities and even mentioned the names of two prominent actors.

It was based on this statement and subsequent investigation that the Excise Department issued notices to Chacko and Bhasi. Besides the actors, a woman model has also been summoned by the Excise officials as part of the probe.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)