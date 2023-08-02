New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Telugu actor and former MLA, Jayasudha joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in New Delhi at the party headquarters.

Jayasudha joined the BJP in the presence of Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

BJP general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh welcomed her into the party at the programme.

" Jayasudhaji has joined the party after getting impressed with the schemes and works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji which he has done in the last nine years. I am welcoming her in the party on behalf of the National President of our Party JP Naddaji and the whole party," Chugh said.

Jayasudha hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that people across the world are talking good about India.

"...We have to serve this country under the leadership of PM Modi. Today when we go out of India, people talk about India...What we are today is because of PM Modi,” Jayasudha said while talking to ANI.

Jayasudha had joined Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2016 and quit the party and join YSRCP during the 2019 elections.

Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy, speaking to ANI said, “Today Telugu cinema star joined BJP. She was an MLA in Congress, she resigned from the party and joined BJP...We will definitely become the ruling party in Telangana...," Reddy said. (ANI)

