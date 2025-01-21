Prayagraj (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet will wed next month in a simple and traditional ceremony, without any pomp and show and celebrity stars.

Adani, on Mahakumbh pilgrimage with his family, scorched speculations of a star-studded wedding of his son Jeet with Diva Shah, daughter of Surat diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. "It will be a very simple, traditional marriage... just like common people," he told reporters here.

Ahead of the marriage, it was being speculated that the wedding will be another extravagant spectacle after rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant's. Responding to a question if the wedding were going to be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities", the billionaire said, "Definitely not!"

In recent days, social media has been abuzz with speculations that the guest list at the wedding could include likes of Elon Musk to Bill Gates, with Taylor Swift performing.

Jeet, 28, got engaged to Diva in March 2023 in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad. The wedding is also to take place in Ahmedabad.

It was being speculated on social media that the India-England one-day international cricket match at the Motera stadium had been moved to accommodate the wedding, which was expected to feature 1,000 super cars, hundreds of private jets and chefs from 58 countries at a cost of over Rs 10,000 crore.

Speaking after performing the Ganga Aarti with his family at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, Adani said, "My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Ma Ganga's blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair".

He made the announcement during his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela that his son's wedding on February 7 would be a low-key private ceremony in Ahmedabad. He was accompanied by his wife Priti Adani, sons Karan and Jeet, daughter-in-law Paridhi and granddaughter Kaveri.

At the Maha Kumbh, the Adani family offered prayers at the Lete Hanuman Temple after participating in the Mahaprasad Seva at ISKCON, where Adani is supporting the distribution of over one lakh free meals daily.

Adani is also giving away one crore prayer books printed by the renowned Gita Press of Gorakhpur.

Calling the Maha Kumbh Mela "an indescribable experience", the business tycoon lavished praise on the Modi and Yogi governments for the arrangements, especially policing and sanitation, and said that the Mela's successful administration should be studied by management institutes and corporate houses.

A pantheon of global celebrities, politicians and business leaders attended the wedding of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, in July last year. Anant Ambani's marriage to Radhika Merchant, both 29, followed four months of lavish pre-marriage parties that was attended by Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft's Bill Gates. Pop-star Rihanna performed at a per-wedding event in March 2024.

