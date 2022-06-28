New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned procurement of an additional 3,200 bullet proof jackets and helmets for the use of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Delhi Metro, government installations and for VIP security duties, an official said on Tuesday.

The procurement has been done at an estimated cost of Rs 16.51 crore.

Also Read | TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate Results Declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Apart from the Delhi Metro network, the CISF is responsible for the security of all government buildings like the North Block housing the ministries of Home and Finance, Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan among others in the national capital.

The Union Home Ministry has approved the procurement of 3,180 bullet proof jackets and helmets for augmentation of the CISF strength deployed at Delhi Metro, Government Building Security (GBS) and Special Security Group (SSG), the official privy to the development said.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12S Series Launch Confirmed for July 4, 2022; Check Details Here.

While the GBS provides security to government buildings, the SSG guards top dignitaries as recommended by the Union Home Ministry.

The current deployed strength of the CISF at the Delhi Metro network is around 13,000 personnel while strength of the GBS and SSG is 3,000 personnel each.

Presently, the CISF is providing security to protected persons classified as Z Plus, Z, X, Y.

The CISF has 74 formations including 12 reserve battalions and eight training institutes. According to the mandate, the CISF provides security to the premises staff along with the security of property and establishments.

It provides security to strategic establishments, including the Department of Space, the Department of Atomic Energy, airports, the Delhi Metro, sea ports and monuments among others.

The CISF also provides protection to some private sector units too. It is the only force with a customised and dedicated fire wing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)