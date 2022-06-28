The Xiaomi 12S Series launch date has been set for July 4, 2022. The Chinese phone maker teased the Xiaomi 12S on Weibo, revealing its launch date. The Xiaomi 12S Series will comprise Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The company did not reveal anything about the global launch, so we would have to wait for the same. The launch event is expected to begin at 7 pm local time. Xiaomi 12S Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Imminent.

Xiaomi 12S (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's upcoming 12S Series is co-developed by the German camera company Leica. The Xiaomi 12S is said to be powered by a Dimensity 9000+ SoC, whereas Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra models could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The vanilla model might get a 6.81-inch FHD+ display, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB internal storage and a 50MP triple rear camera module.

Moreover, it could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and a USB Type-C port. Unfortunately, there is no information available about the Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra models, except for their processors. We expect Xiaomi to release a few more teasers before the July 4 launch.

