Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 7 (ANI): A Punjab Police Head Constable posted in the Mansa district was felicitated by a senior official on Thursday for refusing to take a bribe on duty, offered by a traffic violator.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Traffic Amardeep Singh Rai conferred the Head Constable Gurpreet Singh, a Commendation Certification for turning down the bribe offered.

ADGP also wished Gurpreet good luck and encouraged him for his honesty and determination towards his duty.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which the head constable can be seen refusing a bribe of Rs 200 for exempting a traffic violator from a challan.

"Janab, make a video, see he is offering me Rs 200 as a bribe. We will send this video to CM Bhagwant Mann's group to show him how people are forcibly offering a bribe to the police," Gurpreet said to his senior in the video.

ADGP Rai said that taking note of the viral video in which Gurpreet exhibited his dedication and honesty towards his duty; the department has decided to honour and appreciate his good deed.

The Punjab government on March 23 launched an anti-corruption action helpline number to curb corruption in the state. The WhatsApp helpline number is 9501200200.

Adding further Rai said that the WhatsApp number will be his personal number and people can send videos or audios and lodge complaints as he will personally look into every corruption case. (ANI)

