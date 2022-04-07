Haryana, April 7: A horrifying incident has come to light from Assandh district where a man allegedly shot his maternal grandfather and aunt to death on Monday night in Ichanpur village. The accused fled the spot after the incident. According to police, property dispute was the reason behind the murders.

As per the report published in the Tribune, two other family members also received bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment. The deceased were identified as Joginder Singh (70), his daughter Prabhjot Kaur (40), a resident of Siwan, and the injured are Joginder’s other daughter Saravjeet Kaur and his granddaughter. Lakhwinder Singh, the son-in-law of Joginder, filed a complaint against Fateh Singh and two others at Assandh police station. Punjab Shocker: Youth Shot Dead, Brother Injured After Miscreants Open Fire at Them in Ferozepur.

On the basis of the complaint, the cops at Assandh police station have registered a case against Fateh Singh and two others under Section 302, 120B, 506, of the IPC and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act. The accused fled the crime spot with the weapon, said the police. A manhunt has been launched to nab him, police added.

