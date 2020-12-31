Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited the residence of Somen Mitra, who died earlier in the year due to age-related ailments, and paid tribute to the Congress veteran.

Adhikari met Mitra's wife and former MLA Shikha and their son and state youth Congress member Rohan, and participated in a programme organised in memory of the late leader.

The newly inducted BJP leader stressed that there was no political overtone to the visit, and that he shares "deep- rooted personal relations" with the Mitra family.

