Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray will be visiting Mathura to inaugurate the Thakur Shyama Shyam Mandir and visit Krishna Janmabhoomi, Banke Bihari temple, along with other important temples on November 27, a press release issued from Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's office said on Friday.

Thakur Shyama Shyam Mandir, a venerable heritage temple situated at Shyam Ghat, Mathura, boasts a rich history spanning 500 years. Rooted in the Pushtimarg tradition, also recognized as the Vallabha Sampradaya within Vaishnavism, this temple holds a unique place as a subtradition of the Rudra Sampradaya, the release stated.

The temple was established in the early 16th century by Vallabhacharya. It was further expanded by his notable successors such as Vitthalnath.

Shri Vallabhacharya assigned eight ashta-sakhas (eight gems) to contribute to the Bhakti movement of Shri Lord Krishna and promote Brij Bhasha, the language of Braj. Dedicated to the Yugal form of 'ashta-sakha' Shri Cheet Swamiji, this sacred temple is maintained by the Cheet Swami lineage, reminiscent of Banke Bihari at Nathdwara, the release mentioned.

As the first temple encountered by the Braj yatris, it holds particular importance during the 84 Kosi pilgrimage. Vaishnavites visiting Vishram Ghat for "Yamuna Paan' find solace in this temple, underlining its significance and historical eminence.

The release further mentioned that the temple had fallen into a state of disrepair, prompting efforts to secure funding for its restoration. However, neither the MPLADS funds nor the CSR funds can be used for the restoration of historical and culturally important places of worship. Priyanka Chaturvedi in her efforts to restore the temple, was helped by N.R. Alluri Ji's Nagarjuna Foundation, the release said. (ANI)

