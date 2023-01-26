Lucknow, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday congratulated eight Padma awardees from the state.

"Hearty congratulations to all eight personalities of UP who have been honoured with the prestigious 'Padma Award'! Your outstanding contributions in a variety of fields have made the state proud on the national and international levels. Your dedication towards the goal is exemplary. Congratulations to all of you!," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to a press statement issued by the government, eight people from the state have been given the country's top civilian honour 'Padma Award'.

These include former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. The remaining seven awardees include former president of Sahitya Akademi Prof Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari, Dilshad Hussain and Ritwik Sanyal have made outstanding contributions in the fields of art.

Arvind Kumar in 'Science and Engineering', Uma Shankar Pandey in 'Social Work', Manoranjan Sahu in 'Medicine' and Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari in 'Literature and Education' segments are the other winners.

